India-Bangladesh Bilateral Ties A Role Model For Neighbourhood Diplomacy: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that the relationship between Bangladesh and India is a role model for the neighbourhood worldwide.

"Having forged a strong partnership over the last 50 years, both countries are working on an increasingly wide range of sectoral collaboration," Hasina said at a function to award the "Mujib Scholarship" to the direct descendants of the Indian soldiers and officers killed or critically wounded during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh shouldn't overlook the fact that India's government, people, and armed forces supported Bangladesh during its Liberation War, according to Hasina. She said, "I want our friendship to last forever."

Hasina said the conferment of 200 Mujib Scholarships—100 each for Class 10 and Class 12—was a token of respect from Bangladesh to the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in 1971.

Both Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the event.

In many ways, the links that were established in blood fifty years ago are still present in the relationship between our two nations, according to Jaishankar. He asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction, India-Bangladesh relations have advanced significantly in ways that consider both the present-day partnership and potential future cooperation.

The prime minister of Bangladesh extended gratitude to "our Indian brothers" who gave their priceless lives and shed blood for the benefit of Bangladesh's War of Liberation.

"Remembering those honourable people who gave their lives in sacrifice is always a privilege for us." My salutations to the brave—our heroes—among you," she said.

According to Hasina, the scholarship recipients would have the chance to reflect on the bravery of their ancestors, connect it to the current situation, and serve as a bridge between the two nations.

She was grateful for New Delhi's generosity in supporting the treatment of Bangladeshi independence fighters in India and providing scholarships for their families. "

"It certainly demonstrates their continued support and goodwill for the war heroes of Bangladesh who fought for the emergence of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh," Hasina said.