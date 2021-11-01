Glasgow (Scotland) | Jagran World Desk: India is working very hard on tackling climate change-related issues and will achieve complete net-zero by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday. He added that India will significantly reduce use of fossil fuel and increase renewable energy use by 2030.

PM Modi presented the formal position on India's climate action agenda and layout the best practices and achievements in the sector at the COP26 summit.

"India working very hard on tackling climate change-related issues. India working hard on tackling climate change, will achieve target of 'net zero' by 2070," PM Modi said.

"India commits to achieve complete net-zero by 2070, significantly reduce use of fossil fuel and increase renewable energy use by 2030," he added.

Calling for making 'Lifestyle for Environment' a global mission, PM Modi said that India is the only country that is "delivering in 'letter and spirit' on Paris Declaration commitments on tackling climate change".

He also pledged that India will reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from total projected emissions by 2030.

Here are some of PM Modi's top quotes from COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow:

India expects developed nations to make climate finance of 1 Trillion dollars available at the earliest. Today it's important to track climate finance just like we track the progress of climate mitigation: PM Modi It would be an appropriate justice to create pressure on the nations that don't meet their own promises of climate finance: PM Modi World today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it's needed that all of us come together & take forward LIFE as a movement: PM Modi Instead of mindless & destructive consumption, mindful & deliberate utilization is the need of the hour. This movement can bring in revolutionary changes in areas like agriculture, fishing, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, fashion, water management & energy: PM Modi We know the reality that promises made so far over climate finance have proven to be hollow. When we're taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of the world over climate finance can't keep standing at the point where they were at the time of Paris Agreement: PM Today when India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important: PM Modi India constitutes 17% of global population and India's contribution to the emission has only been 5%. But today, the entire world admits that India is the only major economy that has delivered on Paris agreements in letter & spirit: PM Modi At this global brainstorming on climate change, I present 5 'amrit tatva' from India. I gift this 'panchamrit'. First, India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Second, by 2030 India will fulfill 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy: PM Third, India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 bn ton from now until 2030. Fourth, by 2030 India will bring down carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%. Fifth, by 2070 India will achieve the target of 'net zero': PM Modi When I came to Paris for the first time for the Climate Summit, I had no intention to add my own promise to other promises across the world. I had come with concern for humanity, as a repr of culture that gave the message of Sarve Sukhinah Bhavantu: PM Modi So for me, Paris event wasn't a Summit but a sentiment, a commitment & India wasn't making promises to the world, instead, 125 Cr Indians were making promises to themselves. I am happy that a developing country like India is working to pull crores of people out of poverty: PM Modi

Earlier, PM Modi was extended warm greetings by his British counterpart Boris Johnson upon his arrival at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit.

PM Modi was received by Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after he arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome.

At the end of day one of the World Leaders' Summit on Monday, PM Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of Scotland's most popular visitor attractions.

The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after medical advice against travel.

