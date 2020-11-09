In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India's relations with Sudan are historic and special, and forged on the basis of shared values, and close people-to-people contacts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday welcomed the outgoing Trump Administration's decision to remove Sudan from the United States' List of State Sponsors of Terrorism as well as the normalisation of African nation's relations with Israel.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India's relations with Sudan are historic and special, and forged on the basis of shared values, and close people-to-people contacts. The ministry congratulated the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan's development, peace, security, and stability.

Last month, US President Donald Trump had said he would be removing Sudan from the terrorism list in exchange for USD USD 335 million in compensation for the victims and families of the terror attacks on US embassies. Sudan has also become the third Arab country to normalise relations with Israel.

"We welcome the removal of Sudan from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and Sudan's normalisation of relations with Israel," the MEA said in a statement.

"We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace, security and stability," it added.

Sudan was part of the State Sponsor of Terrorism list from the past 27 years. As part of the agreement for its removal from the list, the African country will have to pay USD 335 million in compensation for the victims of terror attack on US embassies in East Africa in 1998.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja