India on Wednesday strongly deplored the personal attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments following the beheading of a school teacher days after he showed caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in class.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday strongly deplored the personal attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments following the beheading of a school teacher days after he showed caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in class.

Days prior to the killing of school teacher Samuel Paty, the French President had reportedly said the Islam was “in crisis” all over the world, plagued by radical temptations. In the aftermath of the incident, he defended Paty, saying: "We will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism." Macron has since faced backlash for his comments from Turkey and Pakistan.

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they "strongly deplore" the "personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse."

"We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read.

"We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France. There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance," it added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja