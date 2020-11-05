The Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan's decision to transfer the Gurdwara's maintenance to Evacuee Trust Property Board -- a non-Sikh body -- runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and exposes the reality of its government's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfares of the religious minority community.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian on Thursday condemned Pakistan's unilateral decision to transfer the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC) to a non-Sikh body.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Islamabad's decision to transfer the Gurdwara's maintenance to Evacuee Trust Property Board -- a non-Sikh body -- runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and exposes the reality of its government's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfares of the religious minority community.

"We have received representations from the Sikh community expressive grave concerns at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan," the MEA said in a statement. "Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities."

The ministry called upon Pakistan to reverse its arbitrary decision to "deprive the Sikh minority community its right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib."

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur. Its maintenance has now been handed over to the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a statuary board of the Government of Pakistan, which oversees the shrines of the country's minorities.

Last year, India and Pakistan has opened a 4.7-kilometre-long corridor connecting Darbar Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The corridor has remained shut ever since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in March, this year.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja