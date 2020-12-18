Pakistan has credible information that India was planning a surgical strike on its neighbouring country to "divert attention" from its internal affairs, country's foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan has credible information that India was planning a surgical strike on its neighbouring country to "divert attention" from its internal affairs, country's foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in Abu Dhabi on Friday, and added that New Delhi was trying to seek approval from its partners before going ahead with the military action.

"An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Qureshi said at a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to the UAE, as quoted in a report by Pakistan daily Dawn. Qureshi did not share any details on the same.

Qureshi criticised the Indian government's handling of the ongoing farmers' protests against the three agri-marketing reforms. He said Pakistan has shared information of an imminent strike with relevant governments.

India had conducted a surgical strikes at Pakistan military launch pads across the line of control on September, 26, 2016 in the aftermath of the attack on Indian Armed Forces in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir that left 19 Indian soldiers dead. The Indian Army said that it was a ‘pre-emptive strike’ as militants were planning to enter India and carry out deadly attacks.

Qureshi further said any "misadventure" could seriously undermine and set back the Afghan peace process.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained since the Indian government's move to revoke article 370 of the constitution -- that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja