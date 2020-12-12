India is on the track to exceed Paris agreement targets "beyond expectations", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the Global Climate Summit on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is on the track to exceed Paris agreement targets "beyond expectations", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the Global Climate Summit on Saturday, as he recounted his government's achievements in reducing the nation's carbon intensity over the past few years.

The Prime Minister noted India has reduced its emission intensity by as much as 21 per cent over 2005 levels, while at the same time increasing the solar capacity mere 2.63 GW in 2014 to 36 GW in 2020.

"Today, as we are looking to set our eyes even higher, we much also note lose sight of the past. We much not only revise our ambitions, but also review our achievements against targets already set. Already then can our voices be credible for future generations," the Prime Minister remarked.

"India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations. We have reduced our emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels. Our solar capacity has grown from 2.63 GW in 2014 to 36 GW in 2020," he added.

The Paris Climate Agreement was signed on December 12, 2015, within the United Nations Framework Convensions on Cliate Change (UNFCCC) with an aim to increase cooperation between countries to keep the average temperature of Earth below 2 degrees Celsius. India is the only G20 country which is on track to meet the goals promised the Agreement.

The Prime Minister noted that India's renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world and will reach 117 Gigawatts before 2022.

"We have an even more ambitious target: 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. We have also succeded in expanding our forest cover and safeguarding our biodiversity.On the world stage, India has pioneered two major initiatives: The international Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure." Modi said.

"In 2047, India will celebrate 100 years as a modern Independent nation. To all my fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn pledge today: Centennial India will not only meet its own targets but will also exceed your expectations," he concluded.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja