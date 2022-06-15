New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to re-energise and revitalise American alliances globally, the US, UAE, India and Israel have formed a new grouping called I2U2. The four countries in the new grouping will hold their first virtual summit next month for discussions on the food security crisis and other areas of cooperation. The summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Neftali Bennet and UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the White House, the virtual summit between these countries will be the first of its kind and will take place during Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East region starting from July 13 to July 16. "President Biden looks forward to this unique engagement with Prime Minister Bennett, Prime Minister Modi and President Mohammed bin Zayed", a White House official said, as reported by PTI.

Areas in focus for I2U2 Summit:

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, during his daily news conference on Tuesday (local time), said that India, Israel and the UAE are technological hubs and there are many areas where these countries can work together.

"India is a massive consumer market. It is a massive producer of high-tech and highly sought-after goods as well. So, there are a number of areas where these countries can work together, whether its technology, trade, climate, COVID-19, and potentially even security as well," Price, as quoted by PTI, said.

"Part of our approach from the start is not only to revitalise and re-energise our system of alliances and partnerships around the world, but also to stitch together partnerships that did not exist previously or were not utilised to their full extent," he added.

"Biotechnology is also prominent. Deepening trade and economic ties between these countries is in our interest when it comes to the relationship between Israel and the UAE. That is something we have sought to deepen. These two countries have deepened their relationship in recent years, including in the economic realm," he said.

Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East:

US President Joe Biden, according to the White House, will embark on his trip to the Middle East on July 13 and visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia until July 16. He will also engage with nearly a dozen counterparts from across the region and beyond. It will also be Biden's first visit to Israel as President. He had visited Israel 50 years back as a young senator.

"It demonstrates, we believe, the return of American leadership to bring countries together to address common threats and challenges, something the US can uniquely do. And with new frameworks that aim to harness unique American capabilities to enable partners to work more closely together, which is essential to a more secure, prosperous and stable Middle East region over the long term," the White House official said.

Biden's visit will also focus on Israel's increasing integration into the region, both through the Abraham Accords with the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain; through deepening ties between Israel, Jordan and Egypt; and also entirely new groupings of partners, including Israel, India, the UAE, and the United States - what they call I2U2, said the official.

"Importantly, some of these new partnerships reach beyond the Middle East, and the President will hold a virtual summit with the I2U2 heads of state for discussions of the food security crisis and other areas of cooperation across hemispheres where the UAE and Israel serve as important innovation hubs," the official added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan