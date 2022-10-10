India Gets Fourth Set Of Swiss Bank Account Details, Switzerland Shares List of 34 Lakh Accounts

INDIA has received the fourth set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals and organisations as a part of an annual automatic information exchange. Switzerland has a shared list of nearly 34 lakh financial accounts.

According to officials, the new information supplied to India relates to "hundreds of financial accounts," including numerous instances of multiple accounts linked to certain people, corporations, and trusts.

They refused to give further details, citing the information exchange's confidentiality clause and the potential harm it could do to future investigations, but they did claim that the data would be extensively used in investigations into possible tax evasion and other wrongdoings, such as money laundering and funding for terrorism.

The Federal Tax Administration (FTA) announced on Monday that Albania, Brunei Darussalam, Nigeria, Peru, and Turkey were the five new countries that participated in the information exchange this year. Financial accounts climbed by about one lakh.

In accordance with AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information), India acquired the initial set of information from Switzerland in September 2019. It was one of the 75 nations that received this information in that year. In the previous year, India was one of 86 such partner countries.

Although 74 nations received information in return, Switzerland did not provide any in the case of 27, including Russia. This is either because those countries do not yet fulfil the international standards for secrecy and data security, or they have chosen not to receive data.

Even though the FTA withheld the names and additional information of all 101 nations, officials claimed that India was among those who had received the information for the fourth year running and that the information shared with Indian authorities related to a sizable number of people and organisations with accounts in Swiss financial institutions.

After a protracted procedure that included an assessment of India's essential legal framework for data protection and secrecy, Switzerland has finally agreed to the AEOI with India.

The name, address, country of residence, tax identification number, reporting financial institution information, account balance, and capital gains are just a few of the identification, account, and financial details that were shared.

Additionally, the sources noted that since receiving requests for administrative assistance in cases involving investigations into financial wrongdoings, including tax evasion, Swiss authorities had already supplied information on more than 100 Indian individuals and businesses this year. In recent years, this count has remained essentially unchanged.

The AEOI is applicable only to accounts that are active or were closed during 2018.

(With Agency Inputs)