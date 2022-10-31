'India Don't Misunderstand, We Stand With Our Army': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Issues Clarification

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday said that his party wants the Pakistan Army to be "strong" and his "constructive" criticism was not intended to harm the powerful force. This statement of the PTI Chief came after there was a lot of backlash on his 'anti-army' remarks.

On Sunday, while addressing his supporters on the third-day of 'Haqeeqi Azadi March, the 70-year-old said that his criticism against the establishment had been constructive.

"I want the army to be strong. We need a strong army. My constructive criticism is not [intended] to harm them," he asserted.

He issued a clarification that he was being misunderstood, days after he was criticised by the government for his anti-army stance that made headlines in Pakistan and India.

"India don't misunderstand, we stand with our army," he said, adding that the neighbouring country was celebrating after the spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum's press conference as it believes that the army and Imran Khan are having "a face-off".

"I want to tell India that this army is ours and I can never be against it," he said.

Earlier, Khan said that he offered an extension in the tenure of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in March amid the opposition's attempt to topple his government.

Khan's remarks came after the ISI chief revealed at an unprecedented press conference on Thursday last that the army chief was given a "lucrative offer" for an indefinite extension of his tenure in March.

Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

"If establishment believes that we should support these thieves since you have decided to support these thieves, then sorry myself and this nation cannot support this move,” Khan said in his address at Sadhoki.

Khan also rejected as "untrue" claims made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the opposition leader sent him a message expressing his desire to have a consultation over the appointment of the army chief and elections.