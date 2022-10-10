India 'Deeply Concerned' At Escalation In Ukraine, Calls For Immediate Halt To Hostilities

INDIA is "deeply concerned" about the crisis in Ukraine escalating and is ready to support any de-escalation efforts, according to a representative for the foreign ministry on Monday.

Russia launched cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during Monday morning rush hour, killing civilians and cutting off heat and electricity, in what President Vladimir Putin claimed to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks, which included an assault on a bridge leading to Crimea.

Our response to media queries on escalation of conflict in Ukraine:https://t.co/LoELjRwDEm pic.twitter.com/jCNHw95UKw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 10, 2022

"We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict, India has insisted without wavering that the values of the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state serve as the foundation of the world order.

The press release went on to say that India is prepared to assist in any de-escalation initiatives.

In response to the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a "harsh" warning on Monday.

Putin claimed that after the Crimea bridge explosion, Russia had attacked military and infrastructural targets all over Ukraine.

Putin threatened Kyiv with "terrorism" and vowed additional "severe" retaliation "according to the level of threat to the Russian Federation, make no question about it."

On Monday morning, Kyiv was shaken by powerful explosions that claimed several lives. Regional authorities also reported missile and rocket attacks at the same time in Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, some of which were directed at vital civilian infrastructure.

The office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told CNN that the G7 will have an emergency meeting via video conference on Tuesday. Scholz serves as the G7's president at the moment.