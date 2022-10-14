India, China Favour Peaceful Dialogue In Ukraine, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that India and China supported "peaceful dialogue" in Ukraine, a month after their leaders appeared to differ with him over the conflict at a summit in Uzbekistan last month, reported news agency Reuters.

Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that Ukraine was not prepared for negotiations and thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in brokering prisoner exchanges.

Earlier on Monday, India raised concern over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine after the Crimea bridge attack.

"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilian," read the Ministry of External Affairs release. In what appears to be the heaviest wave of missile and rocket attacks since the opening week of the war, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were rocked by deadly Russian strikes on Monday, as quoted by news agency ANI.

India urged both Russia and Ukraine for the immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"We reiterate escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," read MEA release.

The release further added that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation.

Earlier, during the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan, Putin had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he knows about India's position on the Ukraine conflict and added that "we want all of this to end as soon as possible".

"I know about your position on Ukraine conflict. I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible," Putin said.

"But the other party, the leadership of Ukraine has claimed... that they refuse to engage in the negotiation process. They said they want to achieve their objectives, as they say, on the battlefield militarily. We will keep you abreast of everything that is happening over there," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that "today's era is not of war". "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India, Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades," PM Modi said.

"We spoke several times on the phone about India-Russia bilateral relations and various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)