Indian embassy in Afghanistan again advised citizens to get registered at Embassy of India’s website. This was the fourth such security alert issued by the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan for Indian citizens since June 29.

Image for representation: An Afghan security person walks in a Kabul locality following an attack on August 4 | PTI

Kabul/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Thursday said that India in ‘recent’ days carried out an emergency air rescue of three Indian Engineers who remained at a Dam project site, “in an area not under the control of government forces”. The Embassy added that Indian citizens who are receiving embassy’s advisories are not heeding to its advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger.

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan in its latest official statement again reiterated the need for all Indian nationals to return back to India.

Indian Journalists informed about ‘additional risks’

The embassy in its statement also informed about the additional risks that public profile of Indian journalists entail.

“Special attention is once again drawn to members of the Indian media arriving in Afghanistan for ground reporting. As a recent tragic incident demonstrated the public profile of Indian journalists in Afghanistan entails additional risks. It is therefore advised that members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan, as well as identifying well established security logistic firms who can make necessary security arrangements for stay and movement of the journalists,” the embassy statement read.

Indian embassy in Afghanistan again advised citizens to get registered at Embassy of India’s website.

This was the fourth such security alert issued by the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan for Indian citizens since June 29.

“All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan,” an earlier advisory, which has been carried forward in the current advisory as well, had read.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma