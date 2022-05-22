Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan - a well-known critic of the Modi government - hailed India once again on Saturday after New Delhi reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to give a much-needed repriever to its citizens.

Lauding India's "independent foreign policy" and its decision to buy Russian oil at a discounted rate, Khan said New Delhi has "sustained pressure" from the United States (US) amid the Ukraine crisis to provide relief to the masses.

"This is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said in a tweet.

"For our government, Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change, and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."

Khan's reaction came after the Modi government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Khan has been a popular critic of the Modi government and has made continuous attacks on India during his tenure as Pakistan Prime Minister. However, Khan has changed his stance lately, especially amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Last month, before the ouster of his government, Khan had hailed India as "khuddar quam" and said that no superpower can dictate terms to New Delhi. He had further said that he is only disappointed due to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Kashmir issue.

"Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India," Khan had said. "We and India got our independence together but Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma