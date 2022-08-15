I-Day 2022: After Biden's Praise, Putin Says 'India Rightfully Enjoys Considerable Prestige On World Stage'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met each other last year in December during the 21st annual India-Russia summit. (Photo: ANI)

Congratulating India on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that New Delhi "rightfully enjoys" considerable prestige on the world stage. In a long statement, Putin also underscored the relationship between India and Russia, which is "developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership".

"Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence," Putin said. "Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda."

Congratulating his Indian counterpart President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said Russia and India are cooperating successfully in multiple areas and are engaged in effective interaction within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level," Putin, 69, said.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden also hailed India and called New Delhi an "indispensable partner" of Washington. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi in his Independence Day message, Biden underlined that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order.

"As people around the world, including nearly four million (40 lakh) proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," he said.

"This year, we also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our great democracies. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," he added.

This year, India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence. The government has launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme to celebrate and commemorate Independence Day 2022.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.