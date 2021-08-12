Arrangements are being made at the Red Fort to host the Independence Day celebrations amid high security and Covid-19 norms. The Delhi Police have put up around 15 to 20 containers outside the main gate of the Red Fort for security reasons.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India is all set to celebrate its 75th independence day on August 15, 2021, the zeal and zest of people are in full swing with just 2 days to go. Why shouldn't it be, after all this day in 1947, marked the birth of the world’s largest democracy ending 200-years British rule. Arrangements are being made at the Red Fort to host the Independence Day celebrations amid high security and Covid-19 norms. The Delhi Police have put up around 15 to 20 containers outside the main gate of the Red Fort for security reasons.

Apart from India, THESE countries celebrate Independence Day on August 15:

Bahrain

Bahrain is the ancient land of the Dilmun civilisation and it got independence from the Britishers on August 15, 1971, which came after the United Nations survey of the Bahraini population. However, the country celebrates its National Day on December 16 to mark the day when former ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne. Before the British, Bahrain was also ruled by Arabs and Portugal.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Republic of Congo got independence from the French colonial rulers on August 15, 1960. It is a country in Central Africa. It came under French rule in 1880 and was first named French Congo, then as Middle Congo in 1903.

North Korea and South Korea

North Korea and South Korea celebrate August 15 as National Liberation Day or ‘Victory Over Japan’. It is celebrated as a holiday in both countries to mark the day when the US and Soviet forces ended the Japanese occupation of Korea in 1945. For the unversed, in 1948, Korea got divided between the Soviet-backed North and the US-backed South. Today, South Korea is officially called the Republic of Korea.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein gained independence from the Germans in 1866. In 1940, the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein officially declared August 15 to be the country’s national holiday. Since then August 15 is celebrated as Liechtenstein National Day.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha