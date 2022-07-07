In Rare Joint Address, FBI, MI5 Heads Warn Against 'Growing Long-Time' Threat Posed By China

The heads of British intelligence agency MI5 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday (local time) warned about the "growing long-time" threat posed by China to western nations, saying Beijing is "trying to shape the world by interfering" in their politics.

In a rare joint address in London, the two said China is posing the "biggest long-term threat" to economic and national security for the US, the United Kingdom (UK), and other European nations.

"We consistently see that it's the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by 'our,' I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"The Chinese government is set on stealing your technology -- whatever it is that makes your industry tick -- and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market. And they're set on using every tool at their disposal to do it," he said.

Wray further said that China disguises its hand in order to obtain influence and access where companies don't suspect it. He also warned about China's hacking program, saying it is "bigger than that of every other major country combined".

He also spoke about Taiwan, which China considers as its province, and said that Beijing may try to forcibly take it over. If that happens, Wray said, "it would represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen."

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum also agreed with Wray said at the event. He said the UK over the last one year has shared intelligence with 37 countries to help them defend against cyber espionage.

"The widespread Western assumption that growing prosperity within China and increasing connectivity with the West would automatically lead to greater political freedom has, I'm afraid, been shown to be plain wrong," McCallum said.

However, China criticised the remarks by Wray and McCallum, urging the two countries to "have a clear understanding of the trend of the time, abandon the Cold War mentality which has long gone out of date, stop spreading 'China threat', and stop creating confrontation and conflicts."

"The allegations against China by the US and UK intelligence officials are completely groundless and the so-called cases they listed are pure shadow chasing," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the UK told Reuters.