Kabul (Afghanistan) | ANI: Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, during his first public address on Saturday, assured the world that he seeks 'good relations with all countries.

"Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all countries, wants economic relations with them, does not want to interfere in others' internal affairs and urges countries to continue their aid to the people of Afghanistan," Akhund was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

During his television address, Akhund also accused former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani of corruption and funds embezzlement.

"Ghani had established a bank inside the Presidential palace", Akhund said during his speech. Taliban found the bulk of cash in the Presidential palace which was left behind Ghani and his team while escaping, he said, as quoted by Khaam Press.

As Afghanistan is facing a severe financial crisis, the Taliban appointed acting PM said that problems including poverty and economic crisis existed even before the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

He said that Afghanistan's economic problems will be solved if the central bank's assets are released.

The US has frozen nearly USD 9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.

Taliban have been urging the international community to unfreeze the assets as the country is facing severe financial and humanitarian crises.

A new UN report earlier on Monday said Afghanistan's banking and financial systems are on the verge of collapse following the country's takeover by the Taliban. "Afghanistan's financial and bank payment systems are in disarray," the report by UN Development Program (UNDP) said.

Referring to women's rights, Akhund claimed that the Taliban government has provided women with their rights, that education continues and the Taliban government is working to improve the situation for the education of girls.

Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan has been trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group regime.

