In Elon Musk Vs Jack Dorsey War, Twitterati Delivers A Mixed Verdict

TWITTER owner Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of the microblogging site have raged in the war of words on Twitter over the social media platform's new features and vision for the future and netizens are divided over the fact.

Musk and Dorsey engaged in an argument over a new name for a service and its mission for the future. Musk who took over the company after completing a USD 44 billion deal to own Twitter a few days ago, today said that the microblogging site needs to become the most accurate source of information about the world.

I still think…Birdwatch is a far better name



And “more informative” a far better goal — jack (@jack) November 7, 2022

For the unaware, Birdwatch is a new program Twitter launched to combat misinformation on the platform, using volunteers to help determine the reliability of the content.

After Musk took over Twitter, he renamed the program "Community Notes".

After Musk took over Twitter, he renamed the program "Community Notes". "Birdwatch gives me the creeps," Musk tweeted."Community notes are the most boring Facebook name ever," Dorsey shot back. "Not everything needs to have 'bird' in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds," Musk wrote back.

Amid all this, several netizens have sided with Musk while users who are not happy with Musk's changes have sided with Dorsey and are requesting Dorsey to launch his app soon.

I had no idea what Birdwatch even was and had to look it up the first time it was announced. Community Notes is straightforward, to the point. No explanation needed. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2022

I personally enjoy the Community Notes feature.



No more one way reporting.



Keep it neutral. — Matt Harper (@SPIShiba) November 7, 2022

Big words after dumping your bag u didn’t care about anymore lol — Miki Yoshinori (@Miki__Yoshi) November 7, 2022

Twitter user @oranicuhh said that he is waiting for Dorsey’s new social media app Bluesky Social app to launch and that he wants to get off Twitter as soon as possible and sees its “unforeseen demise".

.@jack— just let me know when to hop on your new app. I forgive you for the unforeseen demise of the thing you created, despite being hella pissed about the reality.



it was a fun 12 years. since 8th grade. whew. time to get the hell out of here. — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, after Musk took over a lot is happening on Twitter. However, soon after Musk took over Dorsey took total responsibility for thousands of people losing jobs because of it and said, “folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way, no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”