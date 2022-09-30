In Bizarre Order, Pakistan's National Carrier PIA Directs Cabin Crew To 'Wear Proper Undergarments'

PAKISTAN International Airlines, in a rather shocking development, has asked its cabin crew to wear undergarments, reports news agency IANS.



The airline has told its crew members that wearing undergarments is a must and has claimed that a lack of better attire by air attendants is leaving a 'poor impression' and 'portrays a negative image' of the airline.



"It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual, but also of the organisation," an internal instruction memo sent by PIA General Manager (Flight Services), Aamir Bashir, as reported by Geo News.



Bashir instructed the staff to "dress correctly" by donning proper undergarments over formal plain clothes. The rules said that both men and women should dress in a manner consistent with our culture and national morals. According to Geo News, the grooming officials have been told to keep an eye on the cabin workers "at all times" and report back if there is any "deviation" from the norms.



The instructions also warned the flight attendants who violated the guidelines that they would face severe consequences.



Earlier, the national carrier intended to hire makeup artists with skills and experience to assume the responsibility of grooming the cabin crew of PIA in accordance with the aesthetic requirements of the airline industry.