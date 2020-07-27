The S-400 air defence missile system is considered as one of the world's most advanced missile defence systems, which is reportedly capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and a height of up to 30 kilometres.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russia has announced the suspension of deliveries of S-400 missile defence system to China, following Moscow’s spying accusations on Beijing. The resumption of deliveries is yet to be ascertained, Russian media reported. The S-400 air defence missile system is considered as one of the world's most advanced missile defence systems, which is reportedly capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and a height of up to 30 kilometres.

India's Mandarin-speaking neighbour has already received the first batch of S-400 missile defence system in 2018, and the subsequent batches remain undelivered as per the latest developments.

"To a certain extent, we can say that it is for the sake of China. Getting a gun is not as easy as signing an invoice after receiving a weapon," Chinese newspaper Sohu was quoted as reporting by UAWire.

The official reaction from China remains defensive on the developments from Russian S-400’s front. China reacted to the developments as saying: "Russia is worried that the delivery of S-400 missiles at this time will affect the anti-pandemic actions of the People's Liberation Army and does not want to cause trouble to China."

The two countries have shared a good relationship over the past few years, both strategically and diplomatically. However, a subsequent tension in their relationship has been followed by accusations of Chinese agencies taking over 'classified materials'.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Russian authorities have found Valery Mitko, President of its St Petersburg Arctic Social Sciences Academy, guilty of handing over 'classified materials to the Chinese intelligence.'

Russia's decision to suspend the delivery of the missile defence system is seen by experts a move in favour of India as China has reportedly deployed S-400s near the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh amid recent border flare-ups with India.

The Indian side is likely to receive its first batch of S-400 missile defence system from Russia by the end of 2021. Both the countries signed an agreement for the missile defence purchase in October 2018, however, the further buying specifics took time due to American sanctions against Russia.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma