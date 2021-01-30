In a rare move aimed at fostering growth, the United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that allow granting Emirati citizenship to professionals, specialised talent and investors.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a rare move aimed at fostering growth, the United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that allow granting Emirati citizenship to professionals, specialised talents and investors. Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Makhtoum said the Gulf country looks to attract talents, such as scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, and authors, that contribute to its "development journey" with the new directives.

"We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialised talents and professionals, including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey," he tweeted.

In a following tweet, the UAE's Prime Minister cleared that the law allows receivers of the passport to keep their existing citizenship. The nomination of those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category will be done by the UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts, and executive councils.

The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

It, however, remains unclear whether the passport holders will benefit from the country's welfare system. The country spends billions of dollars each year to provide free healthcare, education, grants, and housing loans to its 1.4 million citizens.

Thousands of expatriates left the UAE after its economy was hit hard by the pandemic and low oil prices. The UAE government had recently made the visa policy more flexible, offering longer residences for certain type of professionals, investors, and students. In 2020, the country had also extended its "golden" visa system to specialised degree holders, certain professionals, and others.

(With Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja