Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In a significant development, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said that fully vaccinated people in the United States of America (USA) are not required to wear masks or need to maintain social distancing.

Noting that the recommendation holds for both indoors and outdoors, the CDC said that vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- are effective at preventing the COVID-19 disease and reduce the risk of people spreading the infection.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, as reported by AFP..

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," he added.

Lauding the CDC decision, President Joe Biden called it a "great milestone" in the history of the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden, who appeared before reporters at the Rose Garden of the White House without wearing masks, said that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of contracting COVID-19.

"Therefore, if you've been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. But if you've not been vaccinated, or if you've been getting a two-shot vaccine and you've only had your first shot but not your second, or you haven't waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask," President Biden, adding that 250 million vaccine shots have been given in the US in 114 days.

"We are seeing the results. Cases are down in 49 of 50 states. New York Times has reported that hospitalisations are the lowest they've been since April of 2020, over a year ago, right after the start of the pandemic. Deaths are down 80 per cent and also at their lowest level since April of 2020," he further said.

"In less than four months, we've gone from 5.5 per cent to nearly 60 per cent of the adults in America with at least one shot in their arm. We've gone from stagnation to an economy that is growing faster than it has in nearly 40 years. We've gone from an anemic job creation, to a record for job creation for a new administration," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma