Facebook has removed a post from Donald Trump’s official page which quoted the US President’s assertion that children are immune from COVID-19.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Three months before the United States (US) goes to vote, President Donald Trump’s social media posts are continuing to break the fake news ceiling of these platforms. In the latest course of development, Facebook removed a post from Donald Trump’s official page which quoted the US President’s assertion that children are immune from COVID-19.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

In the video under fire, Donald Trump, during an appearance on Fox News, said that “children are almost immune from COVID-19”. However, contrary to the President’s assertion, the general medical evidence on COVID-19 shows that children experience milder symptoms than grown ups and their fatality rate is diminishingly low. At the same time, children with co-morbid conditions remain as much at the risk as their co-morbid grown ups counterparts, in case they end up contracting coronavirus.

The same video was uploaded on Twitter as well by Donald Trump’s official campaign account: @TeamTrump and was put off from the platform by the micro-blogging site’s moderators too. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again,” Twitter warned in a statement.

Despite the deletion of his comment from both Twitter and Facebook, with latter having been under criticism for allegedly not taking action against President Trump’s unverified posts in the past, Trump repeated the same claim in the White House press briefing on Wednesday.

‘Flagrant bias against the president’: Trump campaign’s deputy press secretary

Courtney Parella, the deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, defended Donald Trump’s COVID-19 assertions which got deleted from Facebook and Twitter.

“The president was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus,” Parella said in a press briefing. “Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this president, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth,” she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma