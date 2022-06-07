New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In one kind of miracle, around 18 people suffering from rectal cancer received the best news of their life when doctors told them that their cancer just vanished. The group of people were undergoing an experimental treatment of six months after which their cancer was nowhere detected inside their bodies.

According to a report by New York Times, a very small clinical trial was conducted in the US, under which 18 patients were given a drug named 'Dostarlimab' for the span of six months and when the trial ended, all 18 patients saw their tumours (rectal cancers) disappearing as if they were never there. Reacting to this miraculous development, Dr Luis A. Diaz J. of New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said this was “the first time this has happened in the history of cancer”.

The report further stated that when tested, cancer was completely obliterated in all the 18 patients who received Dostarlimab for 6 months. The cancer was even undetectable through several high-precision medical tests including physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography or PET scans or MRI scans. Dostarlimab is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies in the human body.

The patients involved in the trial earlier received treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation and invasive surgery to obliterate their cancers but were unsuccessful. However, when they were given the Dostarlimab, their cancers surprisingly vanished and no further treatment was needed. These miraculous results are now taking the medical world by storm.

Dr Alan P Venook, a colorectal cancer specialist at the University of California, as quoted by New York Times, said that the complete obliteration of cancer in all these 18 patients is "unheard-of". Hailing the research, Dr Venook termed it as world-first and noted that "it was especially impressive as not all of the patients suffered significant complications from the trial drug".

Describing the moment when these 18 patients were informed that they are cancer-free now, oncologist Dr Andrea Cercek, as quoted by New York Times, said, "there were a lot of happy tears".

For the trial, patients took Dostarlimab every three weeks for six months. They were all in similar stages of their cancer - it was locally advanced in the rectum but had not spread to other organs. Now, the cancer researchers who reviewed the drug have said that the treatment looks promising, but a larger-scale trial is needed to see if it will work for more patients and if the cancers are truly in remission.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan