Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Imran Khan on Saturday became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be ousted of power due to a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Despite his government's desparate attempts to block the no-confidence motion, 69-year-old Imran lost the trust vote after 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House.

The cricketer-turned-politician now has joined lengthening list of elected Prime Ministers of Pakistan who have failed to complete their full terms. However, Imran is unlikely to disappear from the political scene altogether.

Imran, who led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, came to power in 2018 with promise of "Naya Pakistan". Ironically, Imran's ouster comes amid signs of worsening relations between him and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Pakistani army has an outsized role in Pakistan having ruled the country for nearly half of its history. However, it has denied its role in what's currently happening in the country, saying it remains neutral towards politics.

"They (the military) don’t want to be seen as supporting him and be blamed for his failures," said former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as reported by Reuters. "They’ve pulled their support."

Catching everyone's attention in cricket to his journey in politics

Immediately after making his debut in 1971, Imran had grabbed the attention of the world with his aggressive fast bowling. He went on to become one of the world's best all-rounders and helped Pakistan win its only one-day international (ODI) World Cup in 1992. Known for his aggresive nature, Imran had urged his players to "fight like cornered tigers" in the 1992 World Cup.

Imran retired from cricket in 1992 and became a philanthrophist, raising USD 25 million to open a cancer hospital in memory of his mother. In 1996, he entered politics with the establishment of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). However, PTI failed to perform for 17 years, not winning a seat other than Imran's.

During this period, Imran faced a lot of hardship and even escaped house arrest in 2007 by leaping over a wall amid a crackdown on opposition figures by then-military ruler General Pervez Musharraf. In 2011, he began drawing huge crowds of young Pakistanis disillusioned with endemic corruption, chronic electricity shortages and crises in education and unemployment.

He drew even greater backing in the ensuing years, with educated Pakistani expatriates leaving their jobs to work for his party and pop musicians and actors joining him on the campaign trail.

His goal, Imran told a gathering of hundreds of thousands of supporters in 2018, was to turn Pakistan from a country with a “small group of wealthy and a sea of poor” into an “example for a humane system, a just system, for the world, of what an Islamic welfare state is”.

That year he was at long last victorious, marking a rare ascension by a sporting hero to the pinnacle of politics. Observers cautioned, however, that his biggest enemy was his own rhetoric, having raised supporters’ hopes sky high.

A reformer?

Born in 1952, the son of a civil engineer, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi described himself as a shy child who grew up with four sisters in an affluent urban Pashtun family in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-biggest city.

After a privileged education in Lahore, during which his cricketing skills became evident, he went on to the University of Oxford where he graduated with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

As his cricket career flourished, he developed a playboy reputation in London in the late 1970s.

In 1995, he married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of business tycoon James Goldsmith. The couple, who had two sons together, divorced in 2004. A second brief marriage to TV journalist Reham Nayyar Khan also ended in divorce.

His third marriage to Bushra Bibi, a spiritual leader whom Khan had come to know during his visits to a 13th century shrine in Pakistan, reflected his deepening interest in Sufism - a form of Islamic practice that emphasises spiritual closeness to God.

Once in power, Imran embarked on his plan of building a “welfare” state modelled on what he said was an ideal system dating back to the Islamic world some 14 centuries earlier.

His government made a number of key appointments based on qualifications and not political favours and sought to reform hiring in the bureaucracy and civil service.

Other measures included making it easier for citizens to lodge complaints and the introduction of universal healthcare for the poor in one province with plans to expand the programme nationally. The government also began a project to plant 10 billion trees to reverse decades of deforestation.

To bolster a crippled economy, Khan made a significant U-turn in policy and secured an IMF bailout for Pakistan and set lofty, albeit unmet goals, to expand tax collection.

But his anti-corruption drive was heavily criticised as a tool for sidelining political opponents - many of whom were imprisoned on charges of graft.

Pakistan’s generals also remained powerful and military officers, retired and serving, were placed in charge of more than a dozen civilian institutions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma