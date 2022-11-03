Imran Khan Shot At During Rally: Former Pakistan PMs Who Were Assassinated

Besides, Benazir and Zulfikar Bhutto, the country's first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was also shot dead in Rawalpindi.

IMRAN Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot in the shin on Thursday during an anti-government protest march that was led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in Islamabad to demand snap elections.

"It was a clear assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he was stable. There was a lot of bleeding," Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told Reuters.

"If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out."

Former Pakistan PMs Who Were Assassinated

Pakistan has a long history of political violence. Benazir Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after an election rally in Rawalpindi. Bhutto, who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan twice had been campaigning ahead of elections when the shots were fired at her after a rally. A suicide bomb was also detonated immediately after the shooting.

At the time of her death, she was making a bid for a third term as Prime Minister of the country.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was also hanged by the military regime of General Zia-ul Haq in April 1979. Nine years after the incident, Zia Ul Haq died in a plane accident.

The list of high-seated authorities in Pakistan, who have faced assassination attempts or were assassinated is long. It includes leaders like NWFP politician Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan, Former Governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Hayat Mohammad Hayat Khan Sherpao, and Former Sindh Governor Hakim Said, among others.

General Musharraf also survived an assassination attempt twice. Firstly, when a powerful bomb went off minutes after his highly-guarded convoy crossed a bridge in Rawalpindi, and secondly, in the same year, but he survived both of them.