Imran Khan Gets 3-Days Transit Bail After Getting Booked Under Anti-Terror Law | 10 Points

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan on Monday secured transit bail for three days till August 25 after he filed a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court, as Pakistan's Geo news reported. His team had applied for bail after PTI's chairman was booked under the anti-terrorism act after he allegedly threatened the additional sessions judge and two police officers of the federal capital.

Additionally, Pakistan's Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned the broadcasting of live speeches of PTI chief Imran Khan for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad.

Here Are 10 Latest Updates On The Case:

1. Imran on Sunday slammed the Pakistan military and even asked whether the "neutrals were really neutral", a term he uses to allude to country's military establishment.

2. This came after Imran's close aide, Shahbaz Gill was arrested by the police on August 9 after he made controversial remarks against the Pakistan army on television that were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority.

3. According to Geo News, Imran alleged that Gill was "caught and tortured" to send a message and frighten the people that if he could be broken mentally then anyone could.

4. After reports started making rounds of his possible arrest on Sunday night, a number of supporters converged on Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence in solidarity with their leader.

6. Pakistan's interior ministry has asked written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case, reported Geo News.

7. The report also revealed that the PTI chairman has left his Bani Gala residence to avoid arrest. It is being reported that he may have left for Lahore or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, PTI leader Faisal Vawda said that Khan is still at Bani Gala.

8. Additionally, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari have opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. He believes that the arrest will cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

9. On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not give a clear viewpoint on the former Pakistan PM's arrest as PTI leader Murad Saeed claimed on Sunday night that the arrest warrants for Imran had been issued.

10. However, it is not yet decided whether Imran would be arrested or put under house arrest, sources engaged in sketching the strategy of the operation told The News.

Meanwhile, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA. It stated that Imran threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to "terrorise" police officials and the judiciary. The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, says the FIR.

(With agency inputs)