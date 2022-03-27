Islamabad | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing the wrath of opposition parties, is expected to address a public rally on Sunday at around 4 pm, local media reports quoted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan as saying.

This comes a day after Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office YouTube channel was remained to simply his name, fueling speculations that Imran might soon resign from his position.

Notably, Imran on Wednesday had said he will not resign from his position "under any circumstances" and surprise people with a "trump card". "I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure. My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," he had said.

However, he later clarified that the "trump card has nothing to do with the Pakistani army." In a WhatsApp conversation with The News International, Imran stressed that "attacking the army and damaging it, means damaging the future of Pakistan."

"It's not about who forms the government," Imran said, according to The News International. "To destroy a country all that needs to be done is destroy its ethics."

Imran Khan's government will face a no-confidence motion in the Parliament on March 28. Opposition parties in Pakistan are confident that the no-confidence motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against Imran.

On Saturday, they also slammed Imran and National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar "for conspiring to keep the motion at bay." "The speaker has become Imran Khan's stooge and I warn him that if he violated the Constitution and rules on Monday, then no one should complain afterwards, as we reserve the right to protect our rights," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif said, as reported The News International.

"The role of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar will be remembered in the history in black words. Offering condolences and prayers are a tradition of the House, but law and Constitution are beyond all traditions," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma