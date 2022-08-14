Imran Khan Hails India's Independent Foreign Policy Again, Plays Jaishankar's Clip At Lahore Rally

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised India, especially External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, for its independent foreign policy as questioned the Shehbaz Sharif government. Khan, 69, made the remarks while addressing a rally on the eve of Pakistan's Independence Day.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government) who are towing the line," Khan said.

"They (US) ordered India to not buy oil from Russia. India is US' strategic ally, Pakistan is not. Let us see what India's Foreign Minister said when the US asked them not to buy Russian oil."

During his rally, Khan played a video clip of Jaishankar, hailing the Indian foreign minister for standing firm to the US pressure over buying cheap oil from Russia.

"Jaishankar is telling them who are you? Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. This is what an independent country is ('yeh hoti hai Azad Haqumat')," Khan said.

"We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery."

The clip was of June 3 when Jaishankar in response to a question on India buying Russian oil, he counter questioned, "Is buying Russian gas not funding the war?"

Jaishankar made these remarks at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum being held in Slovakia on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.

The EAM had hit back at the unfair criticism of Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war that has created a knock-off effect on the world economy.

While defending India's oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar stressed that it is important to understand how the Ukraine conflict is impacting the developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

"Look I don't want to sound argumentative. If India funding Russia oil is funding the war... Tell me then buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It's only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia's gas coming to Europe not funding? Let's be a little even-handed," he had said.

(With inputs from ANI)