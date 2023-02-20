OPEN IN APP

Imran Khan Granted Protective Bail By Lahore HC In Prohibited Funding Case

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had directed Khan to appear before the court for the hearing of his protective bail petition in the case.

By Anushka Vats
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 09:56 PM (IST)
LAHORE High Court on Monday approved the protective bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in case pertaining to protests outside the ECP- Election Commission of Pakistan, reported Geo news.

According to a court official cited by PTI, a two-member bench of LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till March 3.

"Khan appeared before the court and told him that he wanted to appear before it last week but doctors had advised him to rest as his leg wound would heal in over two weeks. He also said he always respected the courts as he is an upholder of justice. He said ‘justice' is also included in his party's name," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Justice Najafi appreciated Khan for submitting to the law and granted him protective bail till March 3, refraining police and any other agency from arresting him.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister reached court amid a huge crowd as thousands of workers of his party thronged the route of his Lahore residence to the LHC that made him cover a 10-minute distance in more than two hours.

Reportedly, rose petals were showered upon his vehicle as it made its way inside the LHC premises with a large number of PTI supporters chanting slogans in his support and against the PML-N-led coalition government.

According to a report by PTI, Khan could not reach the courtroom in 90 minutes despite his arrival at the court premises, due to the presence of a huge number of party workers there.

Thousands of people were present outside the LHC and there were hardly any security arrangements.

Earlier, Khan was given a last chance to appear before the court on Monday while hearing his protective bail petition in the case related to protests outside the ECP.

(With inputs from agencies)

