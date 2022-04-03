Islamabad | Jagran World Desk: Imran Khan has officially been de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to the latest circular issued by the Pakistan government.

However, Imran Khan will continue to hold the office of Pakistan PM until the appointment of a caretaker prime minister in accordance with Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the government statement read.

Imran Khan is no more prime minister if Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/DkwM4JlQP8 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 3, 2022

There is still, however, no clarity over how a caretaker PM will be appointed as the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, who make the appointment, are no longer in office, after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan stunned a determined Opposition by recommending snap elections, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda".

Imran Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the 69-year-old said.

Minutes later, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that President Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister. He said the election will be held within 90 days.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet was also dissolved but Prime Minister Khan would continue to perform his duties.

(With inputs from agencies)

