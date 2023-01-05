Imran Khan Demands Formation Of Committee Under Chief Justice To Probe Assassination Bid

The PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party’s reception camp on November 3.(Reuters)

PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday demanded the formation of a committee, under Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s supervision to probe the Wazirabad assassination bid, reported Geo News.

Khan in a press conference said: “I earlier stated that I only hope for justice from one place [Supreme Court] as powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place.”

Khan was on December 3, shot in his leg while waving at crowds from a truck during a protest march to Islamabad to pressurise the government into announcing an early election.

Khan said that though the Pakistan Army is the top institution that serves the country, there are black sheep in every institute. He hinted towards the Army’s involvement in the attack on him, reported Geo News.

He said: “Now, I want the person who planned to have me killed to cooperate with the JIT. These people are intentionally obstructing justice.”

Khan had earlier blamed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer for being involved in the assassination attempt on him.

He said that when the assassination suspect Naveed was arrested, his confessional statement was released almost immediately even before Khan reached the hospital after being shot.

The PTI chief said Naveed was programmed to say he was working alone, reported Geo News.

Pakistan’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the assassination attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, found that the firing was carried out from three different shooting sites, Dawn reported.

The JIT, formed by the Punjab government, found that Imran Khan was shot by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI’s Azadi March in Wazirabad.

The head of the JIT team said, “The JIT claimed, in its findings, that Imran Khan was hit by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI’s Azadi March in Wazirabad”.

The PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party’s reception camp on November 3. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

After the attack, Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to the prime minister on health, said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s condition is stable.

“But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there’s a chip in his tibia shin bone,” he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, The Dawn reported.