Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Just moments before his ouster from power, Imran Khan had tried to sack Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and bring someone sympathetic to his idea of "foreign conspiracy" in a bid to retain the top post, according to several media reports.

BBC Urdu claimed "two uninvited guests" had arrived at the Prime Minister's House on a helicopter last night. The "uninvited guests" were escorted by army soldiers to the interior of the palatial building, where they met Imran for 45 minutes. However, no official information was provided about the meeting.

"The Prime Minister had issued orders an hour ago to remove one of the high officials who came to meet him. So the uninvited arrival of these guests was unexpected for the Prime Minister. Imran Khan was waiting for a helicopter but those arriving on the helicopter were against his estimate and expectations," the report claimed.

The BBC report further claimed that Imran was expecting that the helicopter would bring his "newly appointed official" whose arrival would put down all political disturbance. However, the attempted effort for a "change" failed as the Defence Ministry of Pakistan did not issue the necessary notification, the report said.

BBC Urdu did not identify the "uninvited guest", but it is expected that they could be General Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

However, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army's media wing, has rejected the claims, calling it a "typical propaganda" story. It said the story is "totally baseless and a pack of lies" and lacked "any credible, authentic and relevant source".

"There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign. The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities," it said.

Imran - Pakistan's first Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly - came to power in 2018 with the support of the army. However, the relationship between the army and Imran had soared over the past few months.

Several opposition leaders claimed Imran had fallen out of the line of the army due to his "failed" policies.

Pakistan has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947 with multiple regime changes and military coups. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma