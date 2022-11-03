Imran Khan Attacked: On Camera, Shooter Opens Fire During Rally; Watch

PAKISTAN'S former prime minister Imran Khan's condition is now stable after being injured in a firing incident that took place during a rally in eastern Punjab province on Saturday, said the party officials.

While speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, Asad Umar, former finance minister and Khan’s party leader said, "He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore."

PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmed Chatta, and Umar Dar were also injured in the incident, he added, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, a video shared by Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq shows the moment when the accused opened fire. The attacker, in the short video clip, can be seen shooting at the PTI leader from below when he was standing on a container during a long march he was carrying out to protest against the ruling coalition.

Footage of the firing. pic.twitter.com/iXgXwDP9EX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Reportedly, the attacker has been arrested.

حملہ آور کی تصویر سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/2aXrsUakNe — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 3, 2022

According to the ARY News, at the time of the firing, the convoy had reached Zafarali Khan Chowk. Imran Khan was reportedly injured as shots were fired near his long march container.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed Interior Minister to an immediate report on the incident. Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote, "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people."

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security and investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," he further added in a second tweet.

Meanwhile, Faisal Javed Khan, a Senator of PTI, who was also injured during the incident has said that it was an "assassination attempt" on the former Pakistan Prime Minister, according to media reports.

(With inputs from ANI)