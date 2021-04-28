Joe Biden on Monday had spoken at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against the viral disease.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after discussing the COVID-19 situation in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) said that the US is immediately sending a whole series of help that India needs top aid its battle against the deadly COVID-19. President Biden also reiterated that India had done the same when the US was reeling under the coronavirus impact last year.

"We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this," Biden said as reported by news agency PTI, adding that "We are sending the actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine, and that is being done as well".

The president said he had discussed with Prime Minister Modi when the US would be able to send actual vaccines to India. Joe Biden on Monday had spoken at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against the viral disease.

"The problem is right now, we have to make sure we have other vaccines like Novavax and others coming on probably, and I think we will be in a position to be able to share vaccines as well as know-how with other countries who are in real need. I might add when we were in a bind in the very beginning, India helped us," Biden added.

US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with PM Modi, pledged steadfast support to Indians reeling under the impact of the deadly pathogen. The American authorities also allowed sending raw materials required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country has been reported over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days. With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent. The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities.

