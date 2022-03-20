Islamabad/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: As the clock starts ticking on the expected exit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reprimanded his government questioning its supposed expenditure on a $1.5 billion subsidy package. Pakistan Finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that the Imran Khan government has already provided the IMF details from where the funds would come. "There are no issues," the minister was quoted as saying by The Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently promised relief in electricity, petrol and diesel prices when the crude oil prices have risen across the board in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The IMF is reviewing the passage of a $6 billion rescue package for a record seventh time, which it had agreed to with Pakistan in 2019. The status is expected to be published by Tuesday when the IMF is scheduled to meet the officials of Pakistan’s Finance Ministry.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, the IMF has asked Pakistan to provide it the details of the agreements of the dividends of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as well as details of the spare funds the central government will get from provinces for the $1.5 billion subsidy package.

Imran Khan, facing an impending no-confidence move to oust him from the Prime Minister’s Office by the opposition parties under the banner of Pakistan’s Movement for Democracy (PMD), announced the $1.5 billion subsidy package earlier while claiming that the move will relieve the people from the effects of rising inflation in Pakistan.

Pakistan undertook various fiscal tightening measures to pass the sixth IMF review, which was reportedly delayed by several months as the government struggled to complete prior action required by the lender to release $1 billion in February. The delay further stoked the inflation in Pakistan, giving rise to an atmosphere that culminated into an impending No-Confidence-Motion. Reports have emerged saying that the military-intelligence ‘establishment’ of Pakistan is not on pleasant terms with PM Imran Khan, due to which his ouster from the Prime Minister’s Office is predicted by many South Asian watchers with the no-confidence-motion in Pakistan National Assembly scheduled next week.

