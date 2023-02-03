‘IMF Giving Pakistan Tough Time’ Says PM Shehbaz Sharif Amid ‘Unimaginable’ Economic Crisis

Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan's economic crisis is 'unimaginable' and IMF is giving it a 'tough time' for the bailout package.

THE INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund is giving Pakistan a tough time amid an “unimaginable” economic crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Friday. Pakistan is currently seeking a $6.5 billion bailout from the IMF as the country has been plunged into a severe economic crisis.

Sharif was attending a meeting of civil and military leaders in the North Western city of Peshawar to prepare a response to the bombing of a mosque where police officers were praying. The attack, that was carried out on Monday, killed more than 100 people.

"As you know, the IMF mission is in Pakistan, and that's giving us a tough time," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Prime Minister Sharif conceded that Pakistan will have to agree to the conditions that the IMF demands be put in place if the country wants the bailout. A delegation of the IMF is in Pakistan for discussions to agree on a bailout package.

"You all know we are running short of resources," Sharif said.

"At present we're facing an economic crisis that's beyond imagination," he added.

The resurgence of Islamist militancy in Pakistan is throwing up a major challenge for the country’s establishment which might need resources for any counter-terrorism effort. This might explain the tone Sharif has taken in the past few days.

The IMF delegation is in the country to finalise the fiscal consolidation measures that it requires Pakistan to accept before the nation may clear the 9th review of its Extended Fund Facility. This facility of the IMF aims to help countries that are facing balance-of-payments crises.

Presently the Pakistan’s Central Bank has dangerously low level of foreign exchange reserves - just over $3 billion. This is the lowest for-ex reserves have been since 1998. For perspective, this reserve is not enough for the country to fund three weeks of imports. The conditions being placed on Pakistan have seen the country leave its currency’s valuation to international market forces and hike fuel prices. These measures have led to serious troubles for the common citizens of the country.

Promised financial assistance of around $2.5 billion is yet to be released by the IMF.

(With agency inputs)