Who Is Robert Crimo, The 22-Year-Old Rapper Responsible For July 4 Parade Massacre

A 22-year-old suspect on Monday (local time) was arrested by the Chicago Police following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb that left six dead and dozens injured.

The suspect, identified as Robert E Crimo III, was arrested by the police after a manhunt across the town of Highland Park in Illinois. Crimo surrendered to the police after getting surrounded by the officials.

The police have said that charges will be registered against Crimo, who fired at the parade with his "high-powered rifle". However, the cause of the shooting is not known yet.

HERE's EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ROBERT CRIMO:

- Crimo, who reportedly goes by the name 'Bobbie', is the son of Bob Crimo, the president of Bob's Pantry and Deli in the same area of Highland Park. Reports suggest that his father also ran for the president's post in 2020.

- It is also reported that Crimo's father also a mayoral candidate who lost in the 2019 election. "It's OFFICIAL! With great honor and privilege, I'm now OFFICIALLY on the ballot for the 2019 mayoral seat! My chance to give back to the community that is home to me and my Family for many generations, it is now my purpose to serve my fellow neighbors! I hope to get your support! BOB CRIMO for HIGHLAND PARK MAYOR 2019," a Facebook post of November 28, 2018, read.

- Crimo is an aspiring rapper and uses the pseudonym "Awake the Rapper".

- "Awake the Rapper" was released in 2016. However, the lyrics of his song have an aggressive and suggestive connotation. "My actions will be valiant and my thought is unnecessary. I know what I have to do, I know what's in it, not only for me but for everyone else," he said reportedly.

- Following the incident, YouTube terminated an associated user account. According to Reuters, the rap videos show a man looking like Crimo.

- Instagram and Twitter have also taken similar steps.