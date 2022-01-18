New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that failure to vaccinate every person will give rise to new variants that will bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt.

While giving a clarion call to stand together to make 2022 a true moment of recovery, Guterres, in his address at the opening of the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF), said: “The last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth if we leave anyone behind, we leave everyone behind."

Noting that the global event is taking place in the shadow of an enormously difficult period for economies, people and the planet, Guterres urged the international community, especially the global businesses, that we need all hands on deck for recovery and economic rebound this coming year. He underlined the need to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raged on across the world for over two years, infecting over 304 million people and killing 5.4 million, with equity and fairness.

Guterres lamented that shamefully, vaccination rates in high-income countries are seven times higher than in African countries. If we fail to vaccinate every person, we give rise to new variants that spread across borders and bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt, he said, even as the latest COVID-19 variant Omicron spreads at a lightening speed across the world, exponentially increasing infection rates and threatening to burden the healthcare infrastructure in nations.

He also voiced concern that the world is nowhere near the targets set by the World Health Organisation to vaccinate 40 per cent of people in all countries by the end of last year, and 70 per cent by the middle of this year.

The UN chief said that nations must prepare for the next pandemic through common sense investments in monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country “and by strengthening the authority of the World Health Organisation.

Guterres emphasised the need for pharmaceutical companies to stand in solidarity with developing countries by sharing licenses, know-how and technology so we can all find a way out of this pandemic.

He said that in situations where compensation may be warranted, we don’t want to have any pharmaceutical company in financial difficulties or are not able to invest, in those situations developed countries should explore ways to provide the necessary financial support.

Guterres further said that the global financial system needs to be reformed so it works for all countries without being biased because at this critical moment in time, we are setting in stone a lopsided recovery.

He also sounded an alarm on climate inaction, saying if countries fail to match climate rhetoric with climate actions, “we condemn ourselves to a hotter, more volatile earth, with worsening disasters and mass displacement.”

(With inputs from PTI)

