'If China Allies With Russia, There Will Be World War': Zelenskyy Warns Beijing After Meet With Biden

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday issued a warning to China against supporting Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war and said that doing so would spark a world war.

Zelenskyy’s statement came after his surprise meeting with US President Joe Biden in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden expressed his solidarity with Ukraine on the first anniversary of the war which brutally impacted Ukraine.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. I would like it to be on our side," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the German daily Die Welt.

“At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible. But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here," Zelenskyy further said.

“Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that,” he further added.

Joe Biden spent more than five hours in Ukraine’s national capital, Kyiv while recalling the fears of the war. He also said that Russia was ‘dead wrong’ in thinking that Ukraine was weak when it launched an invasion on February 24 last year.

"I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine," Biden said.

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine”, he further said.

Biden also asserted that America and the whole world stand with Ukraine in a war against Russia. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you,” Biden said.