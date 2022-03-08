Islamabad/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, one of the Indian Airlines IC 814 hijackers, has been reportedly shot dead by some unknown assailants outside his residence in Pakistan's Karachi, according to multiple media reports. Ibrahim, who was allegedly associated with the Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), reportedly used to live at house number 363 sector A at the Akhtar Colony in Karachi.

According to a report by India Today, Ibrahim or Zahid Akhund Ghani or Jamali - who was hiding in Karachi by posing as a businessman - was gunned down on March 1 by two bike-borne assailants. The report quoting sources claimed that the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera, but the attackers have not been identified yet.

The attackers had covered their faces with helmets and facemasks, the India Today report claimed, adding the Pakistan police has launched a probe to caught them. The report noted that Ibrahim's killing had caught Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) off-guard.

Another report by Times Nows, meanwhile, has claimed that Ibrahim's funeral has already taken place in Karachi, which was also attended by Rauf Asgar, the brother of Jaish founder Masood Azhar.

The Indian Airlines flight IC-814 from Kathmandu to New Delhi, with 179 passengers and 11 crew members on board, was hijacked on December 24, 1999, and taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan by five hijackers, who are still absconding. The hijackers had executed one passenger, Rupin Katyal. Indian officials suspect that Ibrahim was the terrorist who had stabbed Katyal.

Later, the five terrorists had agreed to release the hostages, in exchange of the release of terrorists Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from Indian jails on December 31, 1999. Following their release, the terrorists returned to Pakistan and later carried out multiple terror attacks on India, including attacks on Srinagar Secretariat, Parliament, and Ram Janamnbhoomi temple.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma