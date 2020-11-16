Donald Trump's tweet came just hours after his previous tweets were being interpreted as his first public acknowledgement of Biden's victory.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Refusing to concede defeat at the hands of US President-elect Joe Biden, Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that he won the presidential election, indicating that he will press ahead with long-shot court challenges to the election results.

Trump sent mixed messages on Sunday, briefly appearing to acknowledge defeat in a morning tweet, only to backtrack, saying he concedes "nothing" and repeating his unfounded accusations of voter fraud. He later promised on Twitter to file "big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election," even though he has made no headway with his legal challenges in multiple states so far.

"Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election," he wrote in one of his tweets.

Legal experts have said the Trump litigation stands little chance of altering the election's outcome, and election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities.

In another blow to Trump's legal strategy, his campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit it brought seeking to halt Pennsylvania from certifying its results, narrowing the case to an issue affecting a small number of ballots.

More than a week after Biden was declared the victor by major news organizations based on state-by-state vote counts, the General Services Administration has still not recognised him as president-elect, preventing his team from gaining access to government office space and funding normally provided to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta