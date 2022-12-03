'I Carry India Everywhere I Go': Sundar Pichai After Receiving Padma Bhushan In California

ALPHABET and its subsidiary Google's CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday (local time) received Padma Bhushan from India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu in San Francisco. After receiving India's third-highest honour, Pichai expressed his pleasure and said "It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me."

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe," Pichai further said after receiving the award. He was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day under the Trade and Industry category.

While talking about his parent's sacrifice he said, "I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests."

Handing over one of the highest civilian awards, Taranjit Singh took to Twitter and said that he is delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. "Sundar’s inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening economic & tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation," Taranjit Singh said.

Responding to India’s Ambassador's remarks, Pichai wrote on Twitter, "It was an immense honour to receive the Padma Bhushan and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India." Sundar Pichai also extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cherished his “Digital India vision”.

“Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for that progress, and I am proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses and communities over two transformative decades," Pichai said in his note.

Pichai was born in Madurai in India and earned his engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur. Later, he moved to the United States and attained his MS Degree from Stanford University.

(With ANI Inputs.)