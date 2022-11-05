'I Aplogise For That': Founder Jack Dorsey After Twitter Fires 50% Workforce

Twitter founder on Saturday apologised to the company's employees and expressed gratitude to everyone who has even been a part of the microblogging site.

Sat, 05 Nov 2022 09:36 PM IST
Reuters Image: Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey

A DAY after Twitter laid off roughly 50 per cent of its workforce, the founder of microblogging site Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologised to the employees of the company.

Taking to Twitter Dorsey wrote, "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who has ever worked with the company and said, "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand."

Meanwhile, the new owner of Twitter Elon Musk on Saturday defended his decision over the layoff of the company's employees and said that the micro-blogging site was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

In a tweet, Musk wrote, "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required."

"Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press, he added.

It was already indicated by Musk that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.

Earlier on Friday, several employees tweeted that they had already lost access to their work accounts.

The company has fired more than 200 employees in India. Reportedly the layoffs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden took a swipe at Musk for acquiring Twitter, and said that the micro-blogging platform spews "lies all across the world".

The remarks were made by Biden during a fundraising event for Illinois Democratic Representatives Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten, reported Fox Business.

"Elon Musk goes out and buys an outlet that sends a" that spews lies all across the world. There are no editors anymore in America. There are no editors," he told the gathering.

