Hurricane Ian Kills Over 50 In Florida; PM Modi Offers Condolences To US Prez Biden | Top Developments

Florida and the Carolinas are currently staggered by one of the fiercest storms Hurricane Ian in U.S. history which has flooded the Eastern Seaboard while leaving tens of billions of dollars in damage in its wake. The number of confirmed fatalities from Ian rose to at least 50, most in Lee County, Florida, which bore the brunt of the storm when it slammed ashore on the state's Gulf Coast. Ian also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in the Carolinas Friday into early Saturday.

Here are the Top Developments form Hurricane Ian-hit Florida:

Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Florida on Wednesday to check on flood-hit areas, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

On Saturday evening, Ian, a post-tropical cyclone, continue to weaken across southern Virginia. It could drop several more inches of rain over parts of West Virginia and western Maryland into Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida accounted for the bulk of fatalities, with 35 tallied by the sheriff's office in coastal Lee County, which bore the brunt of the storm when it made landfall, and 11 other deaths reported by state officials in four neighboring counties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies" to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and destruction caused by hurricane Ian. "My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times," tweeted PM Modi.

“We're beginning to see the scale of the devastation in Florida which is likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history. Our hearts break for the folks whose lives have been devastated by this storm. We are with you. And we'll stay at it for as long as it takes.At times of disaster, Americans put aside their divisions. We come together to help each other. Because we know, if it were us who just lost our home – or lost a loved one – we’d hope that people would show up for us,” tweeted US President Biden.

In central Florida, heavy flooding from rain-swollen rivers and runoff appeared far more extensive than wind damage as about 996,000 businesses and homes remained without power as late Saturday night in Florida alone, where more than 2 million customers lost electricity the first night of the storm.

More than a million customers in Florida did not have power on Saturday evening, and more than 99,000 did not have power in North Carolina, according to poweroutage.us.

On Wednesday, Ian smashed into southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, pulverizing coastal homes and trapping residents with floodwaters, especially in the Fort Myers and Naples areas. It pushed inland into Thursday, bringing strong winds and damaging flooding to central and northeastern regions.

The Hurricane made another landfall Friday in South Carolina between Charleston and Myrtle Beach as a Category 1 storm, flooding homes and vehicles along the shoreline and eventually knocking out power for hundreds of thousands more in the Carolinas and Virginia.

