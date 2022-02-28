Herat/Kabul | Jagran World Desk: Six months after fall of Kabul to Taliban, a ‘one-kidney village’ has emerged in Afghanistan, not far from the once bustling city of Herat. Afghanistan has been plunged into financial crisis following the Taliban takeover six months ago, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation after decades of war.

On the outskirts of Herat lies Sayshanba Bazaar, a village made up of hundreds of people displaced by years of conflict.

Known as 'one-kidney village', dozens of residents have sold their organs after word spread among poor families of the money to be made.

The foreign aid which once propped up the country has been slow to return, with the Taliban cut off from Afghan assets held abroad.

It is illegal to sell or buy organs in most of the developing and developed world, where donors are usually related to the recipient or are people acting out of altruism.

In Afghanistan, however, the practice is unregulated.

"There is no law... to control how the organs can be donated or sold, but the consent of the donor is necessary," Professor Mohammad Wakil Matin, a former top surgeon at a hospital in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Afghans desperate for money are usually matched by brokers with wealthy patients, who travel to Herat from across the country.

The recipient pays both the hospital fees and the donor.

According to an AFP report, Azyta's family had so little food that two of her three children have recently been treated for malnourishment.

She felt she had no choice but to sell an organ, and openly met a broker who matched her with a recipient from the southern province of Nimroz.

"I sold my kidney for 250,000 Afghanis," she told AFP.

"I had to do it. My husband isn't working, we have debts," she added.

Now her husband, a daily labourer, is planning on doing the same.

"People have become poorer," he said. "Many people are selling their kidneys out of desperation."

With inputs from AFP

Posted By: Mukul Sharma