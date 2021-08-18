New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The U.S Air Force has informed that a team of special investigators are reviewing an incident which took place at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport wherein human remains were found in plane's wheel after it landed at al-Udeid Air Base in the Gulf state of Qatar.



"Human remains were found in the wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster that took of from Kabul on Tuesday and landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar," US Air Force as quoted by ANI said in a statement on Tuesday.



The statement further added, "A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday to deliver a load of equipment to support evacuation. Before the crew could offload the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghans. Due to the deteriorating situation, the crew departed the airfield as quickly as possible,"



It is believed that people were either clinging to the undercarriage of the C-17 or the landing gear of the transport plane when they were hurled out due to the massive G-force exerted during take-off.



On Monday morning lakhs of Afghans were seen at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport trying to escape the country in fear of the Taliban's rule. Several viral videos emerged on the surface of the internet where people were seen clung to the underbelly of the plane in an attempt to flee the country. Not only this but an influx of people were seen on the skywalk at the airport trying to board the flight.



At least, 10 people lost their lives while several others are severely injured at the Kabul Airport's catastrophe. On 15th August 2021, the extremist group Taliban's took over Afghanistan's capital Kabul which resulted in a mass panic situation in the province. As soon as the Taliban's took the command hundred's of Afghan civilians were seen in sheer desperation to flee the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen