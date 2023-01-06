Hubble Discovers Mysterious Light Among Galaxies Stretches Far Back In Time

In giant conglomerations of hundreds or thousands of galaxies, countless number of stars drift aimlessly, creating an ethereal haze of light. These stars have no gravitational connection to any one galaxy within the cluster.

Astronomers have long been puzzled by why the stars appear so dispersed in the cluster. A few different explanations have been suggested, such as the stars were taken away from galaxies in the cluster, or were dislodged during galaxy unions, or were present from the very beginning several billion years ago.

A recent research conducted with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope that leveraged infrared technology to investigate the so-called 'intracluster light' has shed light on this mystery. The new Hubble data implicates that the stars have been adrift for billions of years, and are not the result of more recent movement within a galaxy cluster that would have expelled them from ordinary galaxies.

The research included 10 galaxy clusters located approximately 10 billion light-years away. To quantify the faint intracluster light, which is 10,000 times fainter than the night sky from the Earth's surface, measurements must be taken from space.

The survey uncovered that the amount of light from stars that are within the cluster compared to the total light in the cluster remains the same, reaching billions of years into the past. "This means that these stars were already homeless in the early stages of the cluster's formation," said James Jee from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. His findings have been published in the January 5 edition of Nature magazine.

Stars can be scattered away from the galaxy they were born in when the galaxy moves through the intergalactic medium, as it orbits around the centre of the cluster. This is because the drag of the gas and dust in the space causes them to be pushed out of the galaxy.

Nevertheless, Jee's new observation from the Hubble survey suggests that this is not the major cause for the formation of stars between galaxies. This is because the amount of intracluster light should have increased over time if stripping was the main process, but the Hubble data display a steady amount over billions of years.

"We don't exactly know what made them homeless. Current theories cannot explain our results, but somehow, they were produced in large quantities in the early universe," said Jee, adding, "In their early formative years, galaxies might have been pretty small and they bled stars pretty easily because of a weaker gravitational grasp."

"If we figure out the origin of intracluster stars, it will help us understand the assembly history of an entire galaxy cluster, and they can serve as visible tracers of dark matter enveloping the cluster," said Hyungjin Joo of Yonsei University, the first author of the paper. Dark matter is the invisible framework of the universe, which holds galaxies, and clusters of galaxies, together.

If the stars that have strayed were created by a relatively recent collision between galaxies, they would not have had ample time to scatter around the entirety of the gravitational area of the cluster, thus not indicating the distribution of the cluster's dark matter.

However, if the stars were born in the cluster's earlier times, they will have already spread out across the cluster. This would enable astronomers to use the drifting stars to build a map of the dark matter distribution across the cluster.

This approach is novel and supplementary to the customary technique of dark matter mapping by determining how the whole cluster twists light from background elements as a result of a circumstance known as gravitational lensing.

In 1951, Fritz Zwicky detected the presence of intra-cluster light in the Coma cluster of galaxies, described by him as a notable discovery of dim, luminescent intergalactic matter. The Coma cluster, with a minimum of 1,000 galaxies, is located near to the Earth at a distance of 330 million light-years, and Zwicky was able to detect the dim glow even with a small 18-inch telescope.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will be able to access near-infrared wavelengths with greater accuracy and power, which should enable researchers to go further into the cosmos to search for intracluster stars, thus assisting in solving the puzzle.

(With inputs from ANI)