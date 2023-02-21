How US President Joe Biden Pulled Off His Secret Visit To War-Torn Ukraine | Explained

UNITED States President Joe Biden is on a visit to war-hit Ukraine to mark the anniversary of the "Russian invasion" of the East European country. Photos of Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking on a street in the capital city of Kyiv, amid the blaring of air raid sirens, shocked the observers. The White House termed Biden's trip as "unprecedented in modern times". In the past, when US Presidents visited war zones, they were accompanied by a heavy guard of the US military.

This time, however, the trip was made in a very hush-hush manner. "It was risky and should leave no doubt in anyone's mind that Joe Biden is a leader who takes commitment seriously," Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, said.

So, how was this crucial trip executed secretly?

White House Officials had repeatedly been saying that the US President only plans to visit Warsaw in Poland for a two-day trip, as reporters kept asking about any plans for a visit to Kyiv during the daily briefings. The final decision to visit Kyiv was only taken on Friday by only a handful of the President's top aides.

The Air Force One, the plane used for travel purposes of US Presidents, took off from Washington DC on Sunday morning and unlike the usual, very large team of media persons, politicians, diplomats and others who accompany Presidents on foreign trips this team was minuscule. Only Biden's closest aides, a medical team, and security officers were on board.

Besides, two journalists were allowed to travel with President Biden (usually several journalists are assigned a place towards the back end of Air Force One). These journalists were sworn to secrecy and their mobile phones were taken away from them. There was an embargo on reporting for them until Biden had made the visit to Kyiv.

Interestingly, Russia was notified of the President's visit albeit just a few hours before the plane took off. "US did so for deconfliction purposes… I won't get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was, but I can confirm we provided that notice," Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser was quoted as saying.

A 10-hour journey by train followed Air Force One's landing

President Biden could have visited other safer cities in the war-ravaged country but he insisted on visiting Kyiv, to make it symbolic. As much as it is a signal for Moscow, it is also a message to voters back home as reporters in Washington DC had begun asking questions to Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on America's softening support to Ukraine.